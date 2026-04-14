During an offseason in which he has been one of the biggest topics of conversation with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver George Pickens is just out there living his best life.

Pickens has been the subject of no shortage of attention over the course of his entire career. Whether it's pulling in a great catch or his behavioral issues, the veteran wideout has more eyes on him than most.

And that hasn't changed this offseason. The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pickens and now many are wondering if he'll get the long-term deal he's seeking, or if he'll be forced to play the season on the franchise tag, which may lead to a holdout and more issues.

While all this is going on, Pickens is clearly enjoying his offseason, as evidenced by a recent social media post (WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE).

He also had a message for Cowboys fans and the rest of the NFL: "But definitely Year 5 gonna be another movie," Pickens said.

#Cowboys George Pickens with a video of what he’s been up to lately.



“But definitely year five gonna be another movie.”



(🎥: @ 1.issue on IG) pic.twitter.com/MgVhjg9P8h — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) April 14, 2026

Cowboys fans will be hoping the Pickens part of the movie will be in the sequel.

The Cowboys wideout had a career-best year in his first season in Dallas, tallying 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. His yardage output ranked third at the position.

The part of the movie Cowboys fans don't want to see again is the team missing the postseason, something that even Pickens' explosive numbers could help avoid.

Cowboys hope the movie doesn't include a holdout and disgruntlement

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

It has become increasingly apparent that the Cowboys aren't into extending Pickens. We have a good idea that's the case because the two sides haven't been very active in contract talks based on what Jerry Jones has said.

That is a problem because it sets the stage for multiple potential issues.

For starters, Pickens could very well hold out, which would only add to the tension of the situation. We would not anticipate him sitting out the season, though, as that approach is rarely taken.

But Pickens could become disgruntled and turn into the toxic guy we saw with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that guy is fully capable of wrecking a locker room and team morale.

And don't think just because the Cowboys have a veteran team that they're protected against something like that, because the Steelers were on the verge of that situation before trading the mercurial wideout to Dallas, per Steelers insider Mark Kaboly.

What Cowboys should do with Pickens

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Cowboys don't need an elite receiver duo for their offense to function at a high level. We've seen this in years past, when Dallas had a far-less talented No. 2 in their wide receivers room than Pickens yet still played at an elite level.

Adding to that, even a career year from Pickens couldn't save the Cowboys from their eventual demise, which clearly showed that no amount of offense (the Cowboys ranked seventh in points scored per game) can overcome an awful defense.

We stand firm in our belief that the best course of action is to trade Pickens and avoid the coming mess that could ensue if Dallas doesn't give him the long-term deal he wants, a deal that would amount to a risk because there's a chance he will revert to his bad-boy ways with a lot of guaranteed money in his pocket.

Instead, Dallas should unload him on the highest bidder and use the money saved to go out and sign a veteran replacement and maybe even use the draft pick acquired in the Pickens trade to draft another player at the position.

Trading Pickens also frees up more money for Dallas to make big, impactful moves on defense, which is really the biggest concern the team has right now.

It was fun while it lasted, but there's simply more upside to trading Pickens and allocating those resources elsewhere than continuing down the current path.

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