The Dallas Cowboys went through a relatively quiet offseason without any major drama, but at the start of the new league year, the team was briefly involved in some Maxx Crosby trade rumors.

Dallas was in the mix to land the Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro pass rusher, but ultimately fell short when the Baltimore Ravens offered up two first-round picks. Baltimore's offer topped Dallas', which led to Vegas briefly sending Crosby to the Ravens.

That deal quickly unraveled after a failed physical, and Crosby found his way back to the Raiders. Now, with training camp underway, those rumors have resurfaced thanks to comments from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during Dallas' introductory press conference.

On Thursday, Crosby was asked about the trade rumors, which have since been dominating ESPN airwaves on the morning debate shows, with Stephen A. Smith among those continuously bringing up the topic.

Crosby admitted to seeing ESPN discussing a potential trade to the Cowboys, admitting it's "cool" to hear himself considered a Super Bowl piece.

Maxx Crosby Flattered By Trade Rumors

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby before OTAs at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crosby continues to rehab his knee as the Raiders open up training camp. He's been at the facility for the rehab process, and admitted to seeing the discussion on the screens with his teammates.

“I’m getting rehab, the first thing this morning, and all my teammates are looking at it and I’m trying to ignore it. But ultimately, you just have to learn to roll with the punches. I’ve gone through a lot in my personal life, a lot in my football life. So, (stuff) like that is nothing. If the child version of me was looking at Stephen A. Smith talking about, ‘Is this dude the guy to come win you a Super Bowl?’ like I think that’s cool," Crosby told USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell.

"Whether it’s made up or not. They wouldn’t be talking about you if you weren’t doing something right. And I know what I bring to the table as a player, and as a leader, and as a worker. I want to be here. Everyone knows that. So, you can’t let any of that (stuff) get into your head or let it distract you.”

The Crosby rumors were reignited when Jerry Jones said he was willing to "give up the future" to land a star player who would help the team improve ahead of the season. All eyes immediately went to Crosby, especially since earlier in the press conference, Jones said the team never walked away from trade discussions involving the Raiders superstar.

So, while nothing appears to be imminent, the conversation is going to continue, especially since the Cowboys are involved.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —