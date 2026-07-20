Michael Irvin Admits Regret From Dallas Cowboys Career Has Him Living in 'Hell'

Michael Irvin won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and you would think he would be totally content with that impressive feat.

However, in what is a perfect example of the kind of winning mindset Irvin has, not even that was good enough for him.

Irvin was a guest on the "Champion Mindset with Daniel Cormier" podcast and he told the UFC great that he feels the Cowboys should've won two more and he lives in "hell" because Dallas couldn't get it done.

“All I knew about was winning championships," Irvin told Cormier. "I won three Super Bowls, and crying I'm about I should have won five. I live in hell thinking about I should have won two more.”

Irvin was critical of players in this day and age because he says a championship mindset isn't as prominent as it should be.

“And I love the champion mindset because nowadays... it seems like it’s just different. Like it’s not about winning championships,” Irvin said.

Outside of their three Super Bowl victories during Irvin's career, the Cowboys made it to the playoffs in the 1991, 1994, 1996, 1998 and 1999 seasons.

Dallas advanced to the Divisional Round in 1991 and 1996 before being bounced by the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

The closest the Cowboys got to the Super Bowl in those playoff appearances was the 1994 season, when Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Irvin admitted that game, and one play in particular, still bothers him to this day.

"We fought and we should have still come back and won that game," Irvin said of the loss to San Fran.

"The one play that there's not a day go by that I don't think about it was the play down that sideline where I had Deion [Sanders] and I could have gone up and caught that ball," he added.

Michael Irvin will love Dak Prescott's mindset

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Irvin will be happy to know that the current Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, carries a Super Bowl or bust mentality each and every year, something Prescott touched on recently.

"That's always been my mindset. It's the one thing I truly love about the Cowboys organization and the fanbase is it's that or nothing," Prescott said. "As I said wherever that was, that's what being a competitor is. If that's not how you're wired, if that's not how you think, whether you're a fan, whether you're a player, whether you're a coach, then I think you're in the wrong business and honestly I don't want you on my team. I love those expectations and they'll always be there."

Prescott doesn't often get his due, but he can change that in a big way if he can lead the Cowboys to their first Super Bowl in three decades.