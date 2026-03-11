3 Dallas Cowboys That Could Be Included in Maxx Crosby Trade

The Dallas Cowboys could be right back in the mix for one of the best defensive players in the NFL this offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens backed out of an agreed upon trade for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on Tuesday night after he failed a physical with the team.

The trade is now off, and the Cowboys could find themselves back in contention after being seen as the runner-up in the Crosby sweepstakes but were unwilling to part with two first-round picks, unlike Baltimore. Given the latest development, it's possible he no longer has that kind of value.

"I am told the Dallas Cowboys would still be interested in a Maxx Crosby trade, if indeed it is medical, which is what the indications are right here," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said.

There's nothing official yet, but if the Cowboys are seriously considering trading for Crosby once again without having to give up two first-round picks, here are three players that Dallas could include:

Osa Odighizuwa, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Crosby news came shortly after it was revealed that Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa could potentially be available in trade talks.

Odighizuwa, 27, is still a productive defensive tackle that has been consistently healthy across five years with the Cowboys. He's started 76 of 84 games in Dallas after being a third-round pick by the team in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Combining Odighizuwa with a first-round pick and another potential piece could be a good deal for the Cowboys, who would likely make an argument with the Raiders that Crosby's value has gone down a bit.

George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite placing the franchise tag on George Pickens, the Cowboys could still trade him and avoid having to pay him the estimated $28 million tag next season, per Spotrac.

Acquiring Pickens would make a ton of sense for the Raiders, who have the first overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. The expectation is that they will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top selection, and Pickens would immediately become his No. 1 wide receiver.

Cowboys fans won't want to part ways with Pickens, but it would allow Dallas to avoid having to give him a big new contract next offseason.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Though Ezeiruaku has already shown his potential as a productive pass rusher, Crosby is no doubt an upgrade.

As a rookie this past season, Ezeiruaku posted 40 total tackles (20 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble while passing the eye test.

It would be tough for Cowboys fans to see him go but it could end up being worth it in a potential deal that would also include a first-round pick.