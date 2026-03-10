Osa Odighizuwa Trade Speculation Begins After Cowboys' Latest Free Agency Addition

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make any star-studded moves this offseason like they did last year when they traded away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To star the free agency period, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia and Denver Broncos safety P.J Locke.

Dallas also swung a trade to acquire Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

None of these moves are seen as star-studded acquisitions, but they could potentially signal that Dallas is open to a trade that would involve one of its most important defensive players, especially since there has now been two new additions to the defensive line.

Dallas Cowboys Could Be Open to Trading Osa Odighizuwa

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa celebrates with defensive tackle Kenny Clark after a play against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Per reports from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, teams around the league believe that Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa could become available in trade talks this offseason after the two additions Dallas made to its defensive line.

The Cowboys signed Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million contract last offseason but could now open up cap space and take a cheaper route on the defensive line with a potential trade.

"Teams are keeping an eye on what Dallas may do with Osa Odighizuwa, sources say," Jones wrote on X. "The Cowboys signed him to a 4-year, $80M contract last year, and teams believe he can now be traded for."

Odighizuwa, 27, has spent five seasons with the Cowboys after being a third-round pick by the team in the 2021 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

During that time, he's started 76 of 84 games in the regular season while posting 216 total tackles (115 solo), 17 sacks, 81 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys end up trading away Odighizuwa, Dallas would lean on a defensive line consisting of Gary and Ogbonnia along with defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams and defensive ends Donovan Ezeiruaku and Sam Williams.

The Cowboys are still yet to re-sign defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Dante Fowler Jr.

Time will how things play out as Dallas continues to make its way through the start of free agency and closer toward the 2026 NFL Draft.