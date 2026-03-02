3 Pass Rushers Cowboys must target when NFL free agency begins

NFL free agency is just days away, and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to be players this offseason. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones has stated that they could "bust the budget," and says they're going to look to spend on defense.

Dallas has holes throughout their defense, but the biggest weakness is on the edge. Jadeveon Cloweny was their top pass rusher, recording 8.5 sacks, although 4.5 of those sacks came in the final two weeks of the season. Clowney is a free agent, and while he still has gas in the tank, there's no guarantee he will return.

The Cowboys need more consistency on the edge and while they're expected to use one of their two picks in Round 1 on a pass rusher, they're going to need more than that. That's why they should be interested in these three pending free agents.

Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas has to keep the salary cap in mind when targeting free agents, so there's a chance they won't get into bidding wars for high-priced players such as Trey Hendrickson or Odafe Oweh. Instead, they might be willing to target younger talent that could outperform expectations.

One such player is Arnold Ebiketie, who spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. A second-round pick out of Penn State, Ebiketie had six sacks in 2023 and another six in 2024. This past season, he fell out of favor when James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker were drafted. In Dallas, he could return to the form we saw before their arrival.

Boye Mafe, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boye Mafe was a second-round pick out of Minnesota in 2022 and quickly became a starter. He had 15 sacks in 2023 and 2024, but was relegated to a reserve role this past season. He was still a valuable reserve, proving to be capable against the run as well as when rushing the passer.

Like Ebiketie, Mafe could be an affordable signing with a high ceiling with his floor being a decent starter. His presence wouldn't prevent Donovan Ezeiruaku from seeing the field, or keep Dallas from taking an EDGE early.

Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bradley Chubb is the most high-profile player on this list, but he might be signed for less than expected. Chubb was recently released by the Miami Dolphins after recording 8.5 sacks in 2025.

The fifth overall pick in 2018, Chubb has been an elite pass rusher, but injuries have been a concern. He's missed extensive time, including the entire 2024 campaign. That makes him a risky signing, but perhaps the Cowboys can get him on an affordable "prove-it" deal.