NFL Insider Skeptical Jerry Jones, Cowboys Will 'Bust the Budget'

The Dallas Cowboys began the 2026 NFL offseason with an unusual approach, hiring a first-time defensive coordinator in Christian Parker instead of cycling through retreads with previous experience across the league.

Parker then constructed a defensive staff full of some of the top up-and-comers in the coaching ranks, which was a breath of fresh air for Cowboys Nation.

But will the Cowboys continue to explore new ways approaching the offseason when free agency begins in March or will the team resort to its old, conservative ways?

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas has spent the least amount of money over the past five years ($54.75 million) on signing outside free agents. Despite recent history, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been adamant that the team will "bust the budget."

But how serious is he that the front office is willing to spend? NFL insider Ian Rapoport is not convinced.

Bust the Budget?

Jerry Jones says the #DallasCowboys will 'bust the budget' this offseason, but will he?@RapSheet: "It's Jerry's budget, so there's no busting it. It's whatever he decides. ... I expect them to be active. I don't know that they're gonna spend like crazy. They've never done it.." pic.twitter.com/Xv3zpKT7Ol — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) February 25, 2026

"First of all, it's Jerry's budget, so there's no busting it. It's whatever he decides. I expect them to be active. I don't know, are they going to spend like crazy? I don't know. They've never really done it," Rapoport said. "And also, because they've done such a nice job drafting, or signing undrafted free agent kickers, or trading for... receivers that nobody wanted except for them and turning them into an All-Pro, like, there's a lot of guys to pay.

"But I expect a lot of activity. And what I thought last year was so interesting with Dallas was, you know, there were some free agent moves. Don't get me wrong. But it seemed like at the beginning they were like, we don't love the free agent class. We are going to go make trades. And they made, I think, five or something like that."

It's going to be interesting to see how the team actually approaches the offseason, but those who have followed the team know that Jones is known for his false bravado. But, if the team is serious about improving on the defensive side of the ball, Jones and the front office need to put their money where their mouths are.

The legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 9, at 12:00 p.m. ET, while the official start of the new year and beginning of free agency is Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.