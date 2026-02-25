NFL Salary Cap Expert Blasts Jerry Jones, Cowboys' Use of Free Agency

Over the past few seasons, the Dallas Cowboys have promised to be "all-in" or "bust the budget" ahead of NFL free agency. Unfortunately, Jerry Jones and the front office continue to be conservative with their approach to reeling in outside free agents.

It's an approach that hasn't helped the team return to the Super Bowl, with a 30-year drought rolling into the 2026 season.

Cowboys Nation has continuously urged Jones to be more aggressive in his approach to signing players on the open market, but his resistence has been puzzling.

This week, salary cap guru Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap discussed free agency spending across the league over the past five years, which led to a brutally honest assessment of the Cowboys.

Simply put, the Cowboys' approach hasn't worked. And it shows a lack of commitment to fielding the best team. It has left Fitzgerald scratching his head.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during warmups against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“That then brings me to the Dallas Cowboys. Their use of free agency is pretty absurd. They haven’t had any type of playoff success and have been very inconsistent from season to season," Fitzgerald wrote. "They rank 25th in the NFL with 16 signings but have under less than $55 million in contracts.

"That is about $20 million less than the next closest team. They spend just $3.4 million per player, which is absurd. That is less than the Texans, who basically filled an entire year's roster with free agent signings. "

Let's hope that the recent calls from friends to be more aggressive are finally answered, and the Cowboys change their approach to free agency. So far this offseason, Dallas has changed its approach to the coaching staff, now it's time to keep that same energy with the roster.

"I don't want to sound by saying we're going to be active in free agency, then disappoint and say that we weren't," Jones said after the team failed to reach the postseason for the second straight season.

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"But if we have an opportunity in free agency, and if we have more than one opportunity, we're going to take advantage of the fact that we're in better shape today to play free agency than we thought we might be. And so we're going to use it."

It's now time for Jones to put his money where his mouth is.