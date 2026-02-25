Brandon Aubrey's Wife Fires Back at Claim He Rejected Cowboys' $7.5M Offer

They say, "Don't believe everything that you read on the internet, and when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, sensationalism in the media is a very real thing. When the Cowboys are involved, a story has legs, and when it involves a star player, there is even more attention.

That has been the case with the conversation surrounding All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey.

In recent days, there have been growing reports that the Cowboys have offered Aubrey a new contract worth $7.5 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

However, reports also indicate Aubrey turned down the offer, and his agent is seeking a deal worth $10 million per year. Well, there's one problem: Aubrey's wife, Jenna, is denying those claims with a simple message on social media.

Replying to a post sharing the claim of Aubrey rejecting the deal, Jenna reseponed with one word: "False."

Mrs. Aubrey has officially shot down the idea that Brandon Aubrey declined the Cowboys' offer to become the NFL's highest-paid kicker!

That adds a new wrinkle to the story.

There is no denying Aubrey has incredible value for the Cowboys, and has been the team's most consistent and reliable offensive weapon since entering the league. However, $10 million for a kicker is a steep price.

Luckily for Dallas, Aubrey is a restricted free agent, so the team can use a first- or second-round tender on their all-world kicker that would allow the team have the right to match any offer. If the Cowboys refuse to match an offer sheet, they would receive the corresponding draft pick from the qualifying team as compensation.

It's going to be interesting to see how this continues to play out. Ideally, Aubrey returns to the Cowboys for the future, but with the way contract talks have gone with star players in the past, there is no guarantee that the team will be able to come to an agreement. But, if Jenna Aubrey is correct, Cowboys fans can breath a slight sigh of relief and move forward with optimism.

Brandon Aubrey's Unmatched Value

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Since joining the NFL, Aubrey has earned All-Pro honors in three of his four seasons. He is also a three-time Pro Bowler and was the 2023 NFL scoring leader.

It is clear that the Cowboys value what Aubrey brings to the team, so it will be interesting to see how things develop over the next few weeks with the deadline to tender their standout kicker rapidly approaching.

Last season, Aubrey converted 36-of-42 field goals, with a long of 64, and 47 of 48 extra point attempts. He finished the season with 155 total points.