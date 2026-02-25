Why Dallas Cowboys Should Trade All-Pro Kicker Brandon Aubrey

Brandon Aubrey has established himself as one of the best kickers in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys believe he deserves to be paid, and have offered him a deal that would make him the highest-paid kicker in the league.

Aubrey wants more than what’s being offered, however, and his desired salary was reported on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Aubrey is asking for nearly $10 million.

”The Cowboys have offered a deal for Aubrey that is more than the league-high $6.4 million average per season for Kansas City's Harrison Butker, sources told ESPN. However, Aubrey's agent, Todd France, has asked for a deal closer to $10 million per season, according to sources”

Should the Cowboys trade Brandon Aubrey due to salary request?

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Aubrey is an absolute weapon for the Cowboys, and already has the NFL record for the most kicks from beyond 60 yards, with six. He has the range to score from anywhere close to midfield, which makes him incredibly valuable.

The question is how much does that value mean to the win-loss record. If the Cowboys believe Aubrey is the difference between winning and losing games, you absolutely have to pay him.

That said, it’s hard to say the Cowboys would be any better with a different kicker than Aubrey. Some have even gone as far as to suggest his presence has given the Cowboys so much confidence that they get ultra conservative on offense.

There’s nothing to back up the claim that Aubrey is the reason for the conservative offense, but it’s still worth asking if $10 million should be allocated to the kicker position, especially when so many kickers have become incredibly accurate:

In Atlanta, they signed Zane Gonzalez off the street and he was 19-of-22 in nine games, with a 57-yarder. The Buffalo Bills turned to 41-year-old Matt Prater, who was 18-20 and hit a game winner in Week 1.

Knowing there are options, the Cowboys have to at least consider making a move, since Aubrey is asking for more than the Cowboys just paid their star running back.

How would a trade for Brandon Aubrey work?

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey runs a fake field goal against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Trading Aubrey wouldn’t be a normal trade, since he’s a restricted free agent. Instead, Dallas can allow him to test his options by placing a first or second-round tender on him.

That would allow Aubrey to seek a new home, but the Cowboys could match any offer. If someone was willing to pay him $10 million per season, they could let him go and receive whatever round draft pick he was tendered in return.

If no one gives him an offer, he would play on a one-year deal based on the tender. A first-round tender would likely pay Aubrey between $7-8 million, while the second-round tender would give him closer to $5-6 million.