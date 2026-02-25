Cowboys’ Push to Make Brandon Aubrey NFL’s Highest-Paid Kicker Hits Snag

When the Dallas Cowboys named Brandon Aubrey their kicker in 2023, fans weren't sure what to think. They began to panic when Aubrey made his debut in Week 1 and missed his first extra-point attempt against the New York Giants.

He quickly became a hero, however, by setting a new NFL record by connecting on 35 consecutive field goals to begin his career. His rookie season ended with Aubrey making 36-of-38 field goal attempts and 49-of-52 extra point attempts.

Aubrey is now entering his fourth season and has proven himself to be the best kicker in the game. He's one of the few players Dallas can always count on, and he's now looking to get paid. Aubrey, who is scheduled for restricted free agency this offseason, is in negotiations with the Cowboys on a long-term deal.

Dallas is willing to make Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, and Clarence Hill says they have an offer on the table that would do exactly that. Hill adds that as of now, Aubrey is playing hardball and wants more money.

Who is currently the highest-paid kicker?

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker celebrates after making the extra point against the Washington Commanders. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Entering the 2026 offseason, Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs is the highest-paid kicker in the league. Butker signed a four-year, $25.6 million deal with $17.75 million guaranteed in 2024, giving him an annual average salary of $6.4 million.

That contract gives Dallas an idea of where to begin with Aubrey. He will surely ask for more than Butker, especially given Aubrey's unusual mix of range and dependability.

Aubrey has made 112-of-127 field goal attempts, which gives him an accuracy of 88.2 percent. He's 126-of-130 on extra points, which is a 96.9 percent success rate. From beyond 50 yards, Aubrey is 35-of-44 (79.5 percent). He also owns the record for the most kicks beyond 60 yards, making six in his career.

Brandon Aubrey had a long journey to the NFL

Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Bandits. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

A former soccer star at Notre Dame, Aubrey played professionally for Toronto FC and Bethlehem Steel FC. After being released, he worked as a software engineer, but when his wife told him he could make kicks in the NFL, he had a new goal.

Aubrey trained to become a kicker and gained notoriety with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. He helped them win two championships before catching his big break with the Cowboys.

Now, he's set to make history with his next contract.