Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey makes NFL history with latest Pro Bowl honor

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 campaign did not go as planned, with the team missing out on the NFL playoffs for a second straight year. Despite the disappointing results this season, there were some high notes.

On Tuesday, December 23, the NFL announced its Pro Bowl Games rosters for the season, with five Cowboys stars earning the honors.

While the usual suspects like Dak Prescott and All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith are among those to land on the Pro Bowl roster, Cowboys newcomers George Pickens, who earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams also earned a trip.

Rounding out the list of Cowboys Pro Bowlers is star kicker Brandon Aubrey, who wasted no time establishing himself as one of the best kickers in the league. In fact, Aubrey made league history by earning his spot in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Aubrey earned his third Pro Bowl nod, becoming the first kicker in league history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

It's quite the accomplishment for a former professional soccer player, who worked as a software engineer for GM Financial before being encouraged by his wife to try out for the NFL. His wife definitely made the right call.

This season, Aubrey has converted 88.9 percent of his field goal attempts, with a long of 64 yards, and 97.7 percent of his extra points. Aubrey ranks third in the NFL with 138 points.

While the Cowboys have struggled with consistency throughout the year, the one constant and most reliable scorer for the past three seasons has been their special teams standour. Let's hope the Cowboys can get Aubrey signed to a long-term contract in the offseason and can avoid yet another public contract dispute.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

