Brian Schottenheimer Hyping Bobby Wagner Signals Potential Cowboys LB Solution

Linebacker is a hot topic for the Dallas Cowboys right now.

While they have filled needs on the edge, cornerback, and safety, they have yet to add an inside linebacker. That has them facing the prospect of entering training camp with DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron as their only inside linebackers.

Of course, they can still add talent in the NFL draft, and have explored other possibilities as well, including a potential trade with the Miami Dolphins for Jordyn Brooks. At this point, it seems clear they won't do anything until after the draft, but the answer to their problem seems clear.

Even if the Cowboys add a rookie, they're going to need a veteran they can rely on. That's why Bobby Wagner makes plenty of sense, and it sounds as though head coach Brian Schottenheimer would be open to bringing him in.

Kay Adams had Schottenheimer as a guest on Up & Adams and asked what conversations he's had about Wagner. While the head coach didn't offer up any details, he said he was one of the biggest "Bobby Wagner fans in the world."

"Well, I will say this. Number one, we've-- We've made some really strong runs at inside linebackers. It hasn't worked out. You're looking at one of the biggest Bobby Wagner fans in the world," Schottenheimer said. "Being in Seattle with him for three years and watching him compete and just talk trash in a good way, I love that guy. And he's still playing at a high level. So we'll see how everything works out. It's an exciting time of year, but Bobby Wagner, total stud.

What does Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer think about FA linebacker Bobby Wagner?



"You're looking at one of the biggest Bobby Wagner fans in the world... He's still playing at a high level" 👀@Bwagz | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/pYyycHcBSe — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 31, 2026

Cowboys should add Bobby Wagner before the NFL draft

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas has attempted to fill needs post-draft over the past two seasons with mixed results. When they didn't land a running back in the 2024 NFL draft, they signed Ezekiel Elliott to fill the void. That ended badly, but they redeemed themselves in 2025.

After missing out on Tetairoa McMillan in the draft, the Cowboys traded for George Pickens who had a breakout campaign this past season.

That should give fans hope that Dallas will be active if they don't land a starting-caliber player during the draft. That said, they need more than one starter given the lack of durability Overshown has had throughout his career.

Wagner, who is coming off a season with 162 tackles, will be in high demand for any team that misses out on a linebacker they're targeting. To avoid this, the Cowboys should act now and ensure they have someone they can depend on. The worst-case scenario would be that they would have too many quality players at the spot, which is a risk they should be willing to take.