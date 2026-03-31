Dallas Cowboys Targeting Trade for All-Pro LB

The Dallas Cowboys have made no shortage of moves in free agency this offseason to help address the team's defensive personnel.

However, none of these have involved adding a new off-ball linebacker to the roster in order to surround DeMarvion Overshown with more talent and experience.

It's no secret that the Cowboys have attempted to make a few notable signings at the linebacker spot, but it has grown more and more likely that the front office will no choice but to address its future at the position during the 2026 NFL Draft next month.

But now, reports are surfacing that Dallas is dipping its toes into the trade market to see what's available, and a deal with the Miami Dolphins is one the Cowboys could be eyeing.

Dallas Cowboys Interested in Trade With Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Per reports from Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, the Cowboys are among the teams interesting in trading for Dolphins All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

However, the Cowboys are just one of many interested teams, as Kelly reports no serious deal has peaked Miami's interest quite yet.

This past season, Brooks led the league in total tackles (183) and solo tackles (99) while earning his first-career All-Pro nod. He did so while starting all 17 games and adding 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

Brooks, 28, is a Houston, Texas native and would be able to have a homecoming of sorts if the Cowboys end up striking a deal.

He was originally the No. 27 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, where he would spend the next four seasons. Brooks led the league in solo tackles (109) in 2021 but suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2022 season.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Fortunately, he started all 16 of the games he appeared in the following year in 2023 while remaining a productive defender but the Seahawks elected to let him walk in free agency.

This led to Brooks signing a three-year, $26.25 million deal with the Dolphins in March 2024, which sparked an impressive two-year run in Miami.

Time will tell if the Cowboys and Dolphins can come to a deal, or if Miami looks for a different trade partner.