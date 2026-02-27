Colin Cowherd Roasts Cowboys’ Contract Strategy With Savage ‘Bentley’ Comparison

The Dallas Cowboys used the franchise tag to keep George Pickens around in 2026, but it comes at a high price.

Pickens, who had a career-year during his first season with the Cowboys, will make an estimated $28.8 million if he plays on the tag. Of course, there's no guarantee that he will sign the deal and there are concerns he could hold out for a long-term deal.

Colin Cowherd gets the feeling the Cowboys will attempt to make Pickens play on the one-year after hearing Stephen Jones' comments on Pickens. Jones said no one loves the franchise tag, admitting that Pickens would love a long-term deal.

Cowboys team-building blasted by Colin Cowherd

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Perhaps they want to ensure Pickens remains focused and motivated, but that also means his entire salary will count against the 2026 salary cap. That led to an epic rant from Cowherd, who can't understand why the Cowboys build their team the way they do.

"It would be nice to occasionally, like the Seahawks or the Rams, get a player like Puka (Nacua) at least at a bit of a discount for several years. Brandon Aubrey, the Cowboy kicker, is also seeking the highest kicking contract in the league, and he'll get it," Cowherd said.

"It's like the Cowboys have a self-imposed tariff on all their players. They walk out of the dealership. We got the Bentley at 15% above asking price. And they brag about it. So Dak's at $74 million. CeeDee's almost $40 million. Pickens is going to be $28.5 million. Tyler Smith, hell of a player, he'll be $28 million. You'll have the highest-paid kicker."

Cowherd then said the cap hit for Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams is about to go up, and they were just added this past season for Dallas. That means their top contributors are all on expensive deals, which, Cowherd says, is why they struggle.

"So if you're wondering why they have all these star players, and they're not very good, and the Seahawks have a bunch of star players and just won the Super Bowl. It's because the Seahawks and the Rams do a really good job on draft day, and they get lots of players who are great early and can play early, and they don't have to pay."

"It's like the Cowboys have a self-imposed tariff on all their players. They walk out of the dealership, 'We got the Bentley at 15% above asking price!' and they brag about it."@colincowherd reacts to reports that the Cowboys will franchise tag George Pickens pic.twitter.com/kUTLxLcLYP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 27, 2026

The Cowboys need to restructure nearly every salary Cowherd mentioned, but he's not wrong that they can't afford to make everyone the highest-paid at their position. Of course, the way to fix this is by extending players before they get to this point, but there's no sign of that ever changing under Jerry and Stephen Jones.