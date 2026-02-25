Why Dallas Cowboys Could Be Wise to Trade George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys have a $30 million George Pickens dilemma on their hands, with the star wide receiver coming off a breakout, career-best season and set for a blockbuster payday in the NFL offseason.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones has said the team plans to franchise tag Pickens, but others have a different view on how the team should approach the situation.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently sat down with 105.3 The Fan to discuss Pickens' future, and shared his thoughts on how the team should approach the situation.

According to Rapoport, the Cowboys would be better off trading Pickens in exchange for a Day 2 pick and some extra salary cap space to help revamp the roster on the defensive side of the ball.

"He's a great player. It was an incredible trade, one of the best trades of the whole offseason. And it's going to be $28 million and a one-year deal. And, like, yes, you can do a new contract with him, but, like, are you going to do it before July? Maybe, but historically it's been in July," Rapoport said.

"I could certainly make an argument that the best value is to trade him, let someone else pay him, get a second-rounder or something like that, and then spread the money around on defense."

Dak Prescott has already campaigned for Pickens' return, along withBrian Schottenheimerand Jerry Jones, who have both said they would love to bring the star wideout back. They can show just how serious they are about Pickens returning by restructuring deals and agreeing to a long-term contract.

We'll just have to sit back and see if that's the approach the team ultimately takes.

The Cost of George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million.

Pickens is currently projected to sign a new contract worth more than $30 million per year, according to Spotrac. His contract evaluation is projected at four years, $122.4 million. If the franchise tag is used in the next week, the belief is that Dallas would take advantage of the extra time to get a deal done, with a goal for July.

During his debut year in Dallas, Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9). All three numbers were career highs for the talented pass catcher, who now looks to cash in with a major payday.