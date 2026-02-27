Cowboys Make Major Decision on George Pickens for 2026 Season

George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season, giving him a fresh start after three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The explosive wideout joined Dallas with questions about his maturity and desire to be a great player.

He proved quickly to be thrilled with the change of scenery and earned high praise from coaches and teammates from the moment he arrived. That resulted in a career-year for Pickens, who led the team with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

While his performance was a huge boost to the Dallas offense, especially with CeeDee Lamb missing time with a high ankle sprain, it also meant Pickens could demand a huge salary as he entered free agency. The Cowboys have said they wanted to keep him around, and they're expected to do this with the franchise tag.

According to NFL reporter Jori Epstein, that's set to happen on Friday. She stated that Pickens will make an estimated $28.8 million, but the main goal was to prevent a bidding war on the open market.

"The quick start and beyond-expectation production convinced the Cowboys they do not want to risk Pickens hitting the open market and entering a bidding war. Instead, Dallas will guarantee Pickens the franchise tag cost for receivers, which is projected to be $28.8 million. If the Cowboys and Pickens do not reach a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline, the Cowboys would owe Pickens all $28.8 million — and need to take that entire cap hit — this season," Epstein wrote.

Does Dallas still have questions about George Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As dominant as Pickens was at times, some of the concerns that followed him during his time in Pittsburgh showed up late in the season. Pickens' effort was questioned in their loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 14. He followed that up with a three-catch, 33-yard performance in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

Pickens also was benched, along with Lamb, for the first series in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Throw in the recent reports of his tardiness leading to fines, and the Cowboys might believe another contract year is what Pickens needs to stay motivated.

They do have until July 15 to work out a new deal, and there's history with his agent David Mulugheta who represents Micah Parsons as well. There's plenty to keep an eye on, but for now, it appears Pickens is going to return in 2026.