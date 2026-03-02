Cowboys Could Add Missing Piece To Super Bowl Glory With Blockbuster Trade

Since all 32 teams around the NFL converged on Indianapolis for the 2026 Scouting Combine last week, the Maxx Crosby-Dallas Cowboys trade rumors have been reignited.

The Cowboys have been a common name linked to a potential Crosby trade, both based on need and because storylines are juicier when Jerry Jones and Dallas are involved, but the latest flurry of rumors appears to have some legs.

Recently, there was a report that a Crosby deal could be done within the week, with the Cowboys mentioned as a team that has been monitoring the situation.

That's led to several pundits chiming in on what Crosby could mean for the team, with ESPN's Rich Eisen sharing his belief that Crosby could be the missing piece that puts the Cowboys back into Super Bowl contention.

"If they're able to take the 12th overall pick, and instead of using it on a young defender, get Maxx Crosby for it. ... You are not too far away, you're just not."@richeisen believes the Cowboys can be contenders if they trade for Maxx Crosby 👀



(via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/TzNcweo2Ir — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 2, 2026

"Hey George is in a great spot man where everybody's looking at [CeeDee Lamb] maybe and he's doing his thing and the run game's working and the tight end game's working and the offensive side of the ball I am not worried about for the Dallas Cowboys," Eisen said. "I'm happy with that and if they're able to take the No. 12 overall pick and instead of using it on a young defender get Maxx Crosby for it, right?

"...You go to work with Quinnen and Maxx Crosby and Kenny Clark, and then you use your other first-round draft choice on somebody else at No. 20 overall. You get another defender, and it's Maxx Crosby, and another defender. You're not too far away. I know I just went higher register. I'll knock off the higher register. You are not too far away. You're just not. Overshown's going to be healthy from jump. You feel coaching-wise, you've gotten better on that side of the ball? Am I off on this? I don't think I am."

There is no doubt that adding a pass rusher of Crosby's caliber would be a massive help for the Cowboys' defense, we'll just have to see if they are willing to pull the trigger and whether the Raiders are looking for a realistic return.

If the two sides can work out a deal for one of the two first-round picks, Dallas is immediately world's better on defense for 2026.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Last season, Crosby recorded 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

The official start to the new league year is in just over one week's time: falling on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.