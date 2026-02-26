ESPN NFL Anlayst Makes Bold Claim About Cowboys' Contender Status

The Dallas Cowboys have two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, and they're expected to use both those selections on defensive players.

If they hit on each pick, they could suddenly become a team to watch out for in the NFC East. Maybe, they could even make some noise in the playoffs, finally.

That's the way former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky sees it, as he said he was "bullish" on the Cowboys during Thursday's edition of Get Up. He also said that if they keep George Pickens, their offense will remain elite and their defense will need just two pieces to become contenders. He even identified the pieces as a pass-rusher and game-changer in the secondary.

"I think the Cowboys are two defensive pieces away from being legit contenders. This defense was obviously historically bad last year. A lot of reasons of the why. They've got two really good defensive tackles. They need an edge player and a back-end player that are difference-makers," Orlovsky said.

"This offense in Dallas will be a top-five, top-six offense once again next year, as long as Pickens is there. I'm bullish on the Cowboys. I truly believe with the new defensive coordinator and two difference-making pieces on their defensive side, the Cowboys can be legit contenders."

Host Mike Greenberg then asked Harry Douglas if he agreed with Orlovsky's take. The former NFL receiver said he agrees with Orlovsky that Christian Parker was a great hire at defensive coordinator, but believes they need at least three or four more pieces on defense to compete.

"Yeah, I think it's going to take about three or four different pieces defensively. I do love Christian Parker, their new defensive coordinator. His specialty is the secondary. We've got to remember, Donovan Wilson, he's a free agent," Douglas said.

"You're going to need multiple pieces in that secondary, I believe. And let's not forget the linebacker position. They have like three or four guys at linebacker that are free agents too."

Cowboys looking for help at the NFL Scouting Combine

LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

During the past couple of days at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Cowboys have met with some of the biggest names in the class.

Dallas has held formal meetings with top pass rushers like Rueben Bain Jr., Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Cashius Howell. They've also met with elite cornerback and safety prospects, including Mansoor Delane, Jermod McCoy, and Caleb Downs.

They're looking to fill the areas Orlovsky addressed, let's just hope he's right about their chances of competing should they fill those holes.