Cowboys Cap Casualty Candidate Gets Encouraging News Ahead of NFL Offseason

The Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL offseason with a new defensive coordinator after hiring Christian Parker from the rival Philadelphia Eagles, and that means the team will be looking revamp the roster with talent that fits his scheme.

Dallas could make several roster moves to free up salary cap space that would allow the team to pursue high-profile free agents, and one name who has been mentioned is former All-Pro defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who was acquired before the 2025 season from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade.

Releasing Clark could free up $21.5 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. While it would be a move that financially makes sense for the team, it looks like there could be other plans.

MORE: Cowboys' Defensive Rebuild Includes Elite Sack Artist in New NFL Mock Draft

After recent comments from Cowboys insider Todd Archer of ESPN, it looks like Clark has more job security than initially believed, with Parker coming to town. The key to Parker's scheme and Clark's presence in the trenches is versatility.

Dallas Cowboys defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrate after sacking Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys have two first-round picks that could be used as building blocks to reform the defense. They can also make investments in free agency to help with returnees such as defensive tackles Quinnen Williams (Pro Bowler), Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa," Archer wrote.

Listing Clark as a "returnee" shows that there is a growing belief he will return in 2026.

MORE: Cowboys DE Shockingly Named Among Most Improved Players During 2025 Season

Parker previously worked with former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. Pettine highlighted Parker's past to preach the importance of scheme flexibility.

"Working with us in Green Bay and with Vic, I think it definitely helps him with his critical thinking and building of a plan that is not just cookie-cutter [like], 'We run what we run,'" Pettine said, via Archer. "Everything will be custom to the opponent. That's the biggest part of the game when you're a coordinator. What players are available? Who do they have available? What can we run to give this the likelihood to be successful?

Green Bay Packers defensive quality control coach Christian Parker during the team's training camp | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"I don't think he'll be rigid with what he does because systems with flexibility within them play to the best players' strength and with the weaker players, you can protect those guys. I'm sure it'll be a blend of the two [systems]."

Clark's presence, along with Williams and Odighizuwa, would allow Parker to show multiple fronts, including a five-man front, and bring the versatility he loves to stop opponents in their tracks. And while Clark comes with a steep price tag, he has proven to be a good compliment to his fellow defensive tackles.

New Todd McShay 2026 Mock Draft Lands Cowboys Unexpected 'Game-Wrecking' Picks

Key 2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL Offseason Dates & Events

Dallas Cowboys' Way-Too-Early 2027 Super Bowl Odds Released

Cowboys Land in Terrible Spot in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings

Former Dallas Cowboys Who Won Super Bowl 60 With Seattle Seahawks