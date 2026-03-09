Rashan Gary Brings Familiarity To Cowboys New Defensive Scheme, Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the legal tampering period in a big way, swinging a trade with the Green Bay Packers for the second straight year. According to reports, the Cowboys are "finalizing a trade" for Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary, in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Adding a player of Gary's caliber immediately upgrades the Cowboys' defensive front, and brings some familiarity with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker in the team's revamped defensive scheme.

During his first two years in the NFL after being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Parker was on the Packers' defensive staff as a quality control coach.

In Dallas, Gary will also be reunited with former teammate Kenny Clark, who the Cowboys acquired last season as part of the Micah Parsons trade, and new defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley, who spent the past two seasons on the Packers' staff.

The connections between Gary and Dallas do not end there.

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

New Cowboys pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan has also worked out extensively with Gary.

As pointed out by 105.3 The Fan, Gary and Jordan trained together during the pre-draft process and have continued to work together every offseason.

As @BobbyBeltTX pointed out on Shan and RJ, #Cowboys pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan has worked extensively with Rashan Gary, dating back to when he was coming out of the draft and in every offseason since then.



Christian Parker has worked with Gary, too.



🎥: @CoachBTJordan https://t.co/nwfmNPl8XV pic.twitter.com/axmla68lgE — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) March 9, 2026

Last season, the 28-year-old Gary, who was a team captain in Green Bay, recorded 45 total tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Gary is a strong addition to the Cowboys' defense, and it will be interesting to see if the team continues making moves along the defensive front. The team has been linked to former NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson, but there is no word on how aggressively they will go after him or whether they are willing to engage in a trade war.

The Gary trade can not become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.