Cowboys Free Agent Dallas Must Bring Back Could Sign With NFC Rival

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to search for more help along the edge, they could fix their issue simply by bringing back one of their own free agents.

That free agent is Jadeveon Clowney, who led the Cowboys with 8.5 sacks last season, the third-highest total of his career.

However, a return for Clowney doesn't appear to be in the cards, as Dallas doesn't think he's a fit in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

Clowney pushed back on that when speaking with Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com recently.

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney said it was great playing with the #Cowboys last year and in prime time.



When asked about a potential return to Dallas, even with a new DC and scheme shift, Clowney said, “ain’t no scheme that I can’t play in, 3-4 or 4-3…”



(🎥: @AaronWilson_NFL YT) https://t.co/WFeI2cBSNj pic.twitter.com/yKctPgh8xA — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) March 30, 2026

"Ain't no scheme I can't play in, 3-4 to 4-3, to whatever down scheme that you had," Clowney said. "I think I've proved that I can play in them all, and not just play in them, but also dominate in them schemes and do my job at a high level."

49ers named ideal landing spot for Clowney

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Another team that could use help on the edge is one of the Cowboys' old NFC rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

Knowing that, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell named the 49ers as an ideal landing spot for Clowney in free agency.

"The San Francisco 49ers ranked last in the NFL in team sacks in 2025, and their 1.18 sacks per game now stands as the lowest by a team that made the postseason. Yes, San Francisco gets both 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year edge rusher Nick Bosa (torn ACL) and 2025 11th overall pick edge rusher Mykel Williams (torn ACL and torn meniscus) back in 2026," Podell wrote.

"Adding a healthy, proven pass rush threat along the edge in Clowney would relieve some of the urgency on those two to rush back from their injuries. Plus, Clowney already has plenty of pass-rush chemistry with new 49ers defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa after suiting up together in Dallas last season," he added.

A sensible signing for the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it's all well and good that both Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams will be back from significant knee injuries this season, we also know that players coming back from torn ACLs aren't always themselves in the first year back.

That's the last thing the Niners can afford to have happen because, if it does, San Francisco might be all the way back at the bottom of the NFL in sacks once again in 2026.

New 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has proven to be flexible with 3-4 and 4-3 fronts, so San Francisco is unlikely to have the same concerns with Clowney that Dallas has.

If Clowney does land in San Francisco, he would be squaring off against his old mates, as the Cowboys host the 49ers in 2026.