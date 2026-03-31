Jadeveon Clowney Embraces Versatility While Discussing Possible Cowboys Return

In need of help at defensive end this past season, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran Jadeveon Clowney following their Week 2 win against the New York Giants.

Clowney made his debut in Week 4 and would suit up for 13 games with the Cowboys. He finished the 2025 campaign with 41 tackles and a team-high 8.5 sacks. 4.5 of those sacks were in the final two games as Clowney hit his stride right before the season ended.

Aaron Wilson recently asked Clowney about his time in Dallas, and he said he loved being featured in so many primetime games.

"Oh man, it was great. I enjoyed Dallas, playing on primetime every week. It was a great experience, man, and playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas was special for me. A lot of people watching, a lot of families showing up, and I had a great time playing for Dallas," Clowney said.

Despite his success and strong finish, Clowney remains unsigned. He stated that he wanted to sign earlier this offseason, and the Cowboys initially seemed open to a reunion. Once they selected Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator, however, they were singing a different tune.

Wilson asked Clowney about the current status, saying that Stephen Jones said during the NFL Combine that fit could be a concern. Clowney doesn't believe that's the case, saying he can play in any system at a high level.

"Oh, yeah, it's whatever with me. Like I said, I don't play in every scheme. Ain't no scheme I can't play in, 3-4 to 4-3, to whatever down scheme that you had. I think I've proved that I can play in them all, and not just play in them, but also dominate in them schemes and do my job at a high level. So like I said, it don't matter where I end up, where I play at. Just know I'm coming to show you again and prove people wrong again."

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney said it was great playing with the #Cowboys last year and in prime time.



When asked about a potential return to Dallas, even with a new DC and scheme shift, Clowney said, “ain’t no scheme that I can’t play in, 3-4 or 4-3…”



(🎥: @AaronWilson_NFL YT) https://t.co/WFeI2cBSNj pic.twitter.com/yKctPgh8xA — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) March 30, 2026

Jadeveon Clowney has plenty of experience in a 3-4

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney looks on in the second half against the Green Bay Packers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's interesting to hear that a shift to 3-4 principles could be the reason Clowney doesn't return to Dallas. While he did excel in a four-man front during the 2025 season, Clowney has spent more of his career in a 3-4 front than any other.

He spent five seasons in Houston, playing in the 3-4 with the Texans and one with the Baltimore Ravens. He also had some time in a hybrid system, including one year with the Tennessee Titans and one with the Carolina Panthers.

That means he has spent half his time in the league in a 3-4, and if you count the time in a hybrid scheme, which is what Parker plans to use, that becomes eight of Clowney's 12 seasons in a scheme with 3-4 principles. That's why the idea that he's a 4-3 end that doesn't fit doesn't hold weight.