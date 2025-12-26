Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney outlines plan for 2026 NFL free agency

In need of help on the edge after trading away Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran free agent Jadeveon Clowney following their Week 2 win against the New York Giants. Clowney needed some time to get up to speed and made his debut in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

As the season went along, Clowney became more comfortable in his role and has turned into one of their top players on the defensive line. He had another strong performance on Thursday, recording four tackles and 1.5 sacks in the win over the Washington Commanders.

On the year, he now has 35 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 12 games. He's tied with James Houston for the lead in sacks, proving he still has plenty left in the tank at 32 years of age. He also wants to continue playing in 2026, and spoke on his plans for free agency following the Christmas Day game,

MORE: 4 studs & 2 duds from Cowboys' narrow Christmas escape vs Commanders

When asked by Patrik Walker about his future, Clowney said he intends to sign much earlier in the offseason. He added that he would like to knock the rust off during camp, rather than during the regular season.

“Next year, I just gotta get ready a little earlier, and stay ready. Maybe sign a little bit earlier and, like you said, I'm trying to go to camp next year, so I can get the rust off me and get going. I'm looking forward to it.”

i asked Jadeveon Clowney is he wants to sign much earlier in free agency this time around (2026):



“Next year, I just gotta get ready a little earlier, and stay ready. … Maybe sign a little bit earlier and, like you said, I'm trying to go to camp next year, so I can get the… — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 25, 2025

Jadeveon Clowney should be in Dallas Cowboys' 2026 plans

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Clowney didn't outright say he wants to return to Dallas, the Cowboys should be quick to try and lock him up for at least another year.

MORE: Ultimate Christmas wishlist for Dallas Cowboys fans

While it's true they need to find more explosive talent for their defensive line, they also need someone who can offer consistency and veteran leadership. Clowney provides that, and as we saw on Thursday, he can still make plays.

Ideally, he would be pushed out of a job by someone selected in the NFL draft, but they should still keep him around and force a rookie to earn that spot.

4 studs & 2 duds from Cowboys' narrow Christmas escape vs Commanders

Rapid reactions from Cowboys' aggressive Week 17 win over Commanders

Cowboys' Dak Prescott adds to franchise record book during Christmas Day win

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams' injury spoils Christmas for fantasy football owners

New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas