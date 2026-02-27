Cowboys Insider Confirms Team’s Interest in Super Bowl Linebacker

When every NFL decision-maker gathers in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, it becomes a hotbed for offseason rumors. That's happened with the Dallas Cowboys, who have been linked to a free agent linebacker with a College Football National Championship and Super Bowl ring on his resume.

During the Combine, Clarence Hill said to watch for the Cowboys to pursue Nakobe Dean, who spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. That includes two years with Christian Parker, who is now the defensive coordinator in Dallas.

On Friday, another insider confirmed that this was more than speculation. Bryan Broaddus was on 105.3 The Fan and confirmed there's legitimate interest.

"I would say he's got this on really good authority. Yeah, he's not dartboarding this thing. He's got some good authority. He was nice enough to come over, walk over during the break, and tell me what he knew about the situation. And so I would say that there is a legitimate interest with the Cowboys and Nakobe Dean. So good for Chill for getting that thing lined up the way he did," Broaddus said.

After being asked if this was speculation from Hill, Broaddus verified that the reports are from a strong source.

"I could say he's sitting right behind me doing some diligent work here. And so took the opportunity to turn around and say, hey, what do you got on this thing? And he says, well, let me tell you this. And so I really can't get into what I don't want to get into at all and stuff like that. But he's got he's got a good source. He's got a good source," Broaddus said.

Bryan Broaddus got the scoop on the #DallasCowboys' interest in Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean from @clarencehilljr



Listen to Crusty's Corner with Broaddus, @gavindawson, @EricChiofalo and @ZachWolchuk⤵️ pic.twitter.com/T4XPzLeHw1 — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) February 27, 2026

Medical questions and price could be a hold up for Cowboys, Nakobe Dean

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

One of the primary concerns was brought up in regard to Dean, which is his health. Dean has missed significant time in his career, including when the team won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He did play in the team's previous Super Bowl appearance, giving him experience in the big game. He also has a National Championship, winning one during his final season with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Another concern is the contract value. The Cowboys might not want to dedicate too much to a player who isn't durable, but if his asking price comes down at all, they could make a move.