Christian Parker is the new defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, and he's going to have a difficult task on his hands.

Parker takes over one of the worst defenses the franchise has ever seen, and he's going to have plenty of pressure to fix things quickly. To do this, he needs to add talent that fits his scheme, which could include poaching players from his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of the Eagles' impending free agents, there's one who Bobby Belt, of 105.3 The Fan, believes is the best fit. He claims that if there's anyone who would make sense for Parker to add, it's safety Reed Blankenship.

"I think there's a chance this is the strongest connection of any of these free agents that we're talking to, that this might be the guy with the best bet to end up here, and that's Reed Blankenship, who, if you've watched the Eagles play the last couple of years, you're familiar with him. He hits like a ton of bricks. He is aggressive. He is physical. He is a little bit of, it's such a bad term, but he's a little bit of a try-hard guy," Belt said.

"He definitely, I think, maxes out what his physical capabilities are. And there are limitations there in coverage, and I don't think you can do as much with him covering in the slot as you could with (P.J.) Locke or any of the others that you look at."

Reed Blankenship would fill a huge need for the Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship celebrates after an interception against the Cowboys. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Belt said that Blankenship is someone who completely bought into Parker's scheme when he joined the Eagles' staff. He called him a tone-setter, saying he fills a massive void on the Dallas roster.

Communication in the secondary was one of the biggest downfalls for the Dallas defense under Matt Eberflus. Parker is known as a better teacher and communicator, but it wouldn't hurt for him to have someone such as Blankenship help the rest of the defense get on the same page.

