Cowboys Insider Identifies 4 Prime Linebacker Targets in NFL Free Agency

Now that the Dallas Cowboys have their new defensive coordinator, they need to give him the tools to succeed.

Christian Parker spoke recently at his introductory press conference and described his scheme and coaching style. While he's fond of the 3-4 base, he said the team would be multiple in their fronts and expects to use the 4-2-5 often.

No matter what lineup they use, the Cowboys need to add talent at all three levels, with linebacker standing out as one of their biggest needs. That being the case, Patrik Walker of the team's official website identified four ideal free agents Dallas could target.

Quay Walker

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quay Walker is an interesting name to watch, since the Cowboys have two coaches who know him from their time at Georgia. Walker was a star for the Bulldogs while Chidera Uzo-Diribe and Robert Muschamp were on staff. That could help them steal a stud away from the Packers this offseason.

Nakobe Dean

Philadelphia Eagles LB Nakobe Dean reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perhaps no linebacker makes more sense for the Cowboys than Nakobe Dean. As Walker points out, he worked with Christian Parker in Philadelphia, but that's not the only Dallas coach he knows well.

"Christian Parker coached Dean for the Eagles and, prior to him getting the nod as their third-round pick in 2022, there was Chidera Uzo-Diribe and Robert Muschamp winning a national championship at Georgia with him," Walker wrote.

Dean's market value could be near $8 million per season, which is more than fair given his talent. The question will be how confident the Cowboys are that he can stay healthy, since that's the only thing to ever slow him down.

Bobby Wagner

Washington Commanders LB Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For years, Walker has been advocating for the signing of Bobby Wagner, as have many Cowboys insiders. His age seems to keep Dallas from signing him, but as Walker says, Wagner keeps proving to be one of the best in the NFL.

"I honestly don't know how many times the Cowboys are going to pass on the future Hall of Famer only to realize he's still a game-wrecker despite being 35 years old," Walker wrote.

Wagner spent the past two seasons with the Washington Commanders, and had 294 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Signing him to a one-year deal would give them a true game-changer who can be a great mentor to young players such as Marist Liufau and Shemar James.

Devin Bush

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush returns an interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former first-round pick who struggled to find his footing, Devin Bush had a breakout season for the Cleveland Browns in 2025. He's an intriguing prospect, but there has to be some question about how much he benefited from playing on a team where the opposing offense had to game plan around a beast like Myles Garrett.