Cowboys Met With ‘Explosive’ South Carolina CB During Pre-Draft Visit

After surrendering a league-worst 4,276 yards through the air in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys have been focused on improving their secondary.

They hired a defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, who made a name for himself as a defensive backs coach. They’ve also given him more weapons to work with, signing cornerback Colbie Durant as well as safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency.

They might not be done either.

As the 2026 NFL draft approaches, it’s become clear that Dallas is considering a cornerback with one of their two first-round picks. They’ve shown interest in some of the top names, including South Carolina’s Brandon Cisse who met with the team for a Top-30 visit.

Add South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse to the list of 30 visits by the Cowboys. Visited The Star last week. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 8, 2026

Cisse spent two seasons at North Carolina State before transferring to South Carolina in 2025. He had a strong campaign, earning an overall grade of 75.2 and a coverage grade of 71.2 from PFF. Where he really stood out was in run support, securing an 89.2 grade for run defense.

He finished the year with 27 tackles, five pass breakups, and one interception.

Brandon Cisse brings unrelenting competitiveness

Virginia Tech WR Donavon Greene tries to make a one handed catch behind South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Brandon Cisse. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Cisse needs to improve his coverage skills, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com believes teams will be willing to take a chance on the 6-foot-0, 189-pound cornerback. Zierlein cites his explosive athleticism as well as his competitive nature as reasons teams will be interested.

”Teams will be willing to take a chance on Cisse’s explosive athleticism and upside, but a refinement runway might be needed to smooth some of the rougher edges. He’s scheme-versatile in coverage and is an A-rated run supporter. Work ethic and athletic testing will work in his favor. However, a lack of instincts and break anticipation could cost him in coverage against quality route runners,” Zierlein wrote.

“His press will become a more effective weapon with technical work and his route recognition should improve with more reps. Cisse’s traits and competitiveness are clear selling points, but a lack of on-ball production and coverage consistency create a more volatile floor.”

Dallas often looked confused on defense in 2025, especially in the secondary. They’ve added players they believe can help with the communication and will give maximum effort on every play. Cisse might not check every box a team is looking for, but he can help in those areas.