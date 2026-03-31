Why Free Agent Cobie Durant Will Break Out With Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys went into this offseason knowing they needed to address multiple holes on the defensive side of the ball. While they have yet to fix their linebacker position, they've done solid work and look much better on the EDGE as well as in the secondary.

Of all their additions, the two players getting the most attention are outside linebacker Rashan Gary and safety Jalen Thompson. Gary gives them a proven pass-rusher who can make life easier for the rest of the defense, while Thompson offers some sorely needed coverage skill.

As much as those two will help, the Cowboys' defense might benefit most from one of their underrated signings. Cornerback Cobie Durant signed a one-year deal following an impressive season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Cobie Durant gives the Cowboys defense exactly what they need

Los Angeles Rams CB Cobie Durant makes an interception on a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Durant isn't the biggest cornerback at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, but he plays with far more physicality than his size suggests. More importantly, he's a scheme versatile player who believes he will be a great fit under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

For the Cowboys, however, the trait that could turn Durant into a breakout star in Dallas is his nose for the ball. Durant had seven pass breakups and three interceptions during the 2025 campaign. He then went into the NFC Playoffs and again recorded three picks and seven pass deflections, this time in just three games.

Durant got hot at the right time and says he enjoys taking the ball away. After signing with the Cowboys, he said his sole focus would be on getting Dak Prescott the ball.

"I just thrive on taking the ball away. It’s just something I really enjoy doing. See ball, get ball," Durant said. "Nothing like getting the ball back to the offense. So just getting the ball back to Dak Prescott is my new mode."

Cobie Durant offers non-stop competitiveness



Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant signals during an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Durant's former general manager shared another reason that Durant will thrive in Dallas. During the Annual NFL Owners Meeting, Les Snead was asked what Cowboys fans should expect from Durant. Snead said he's a player who will compete every down.

"He's gonna compete down in and down out. That's what you get. Not the largest human being, but you know what, he brings bang for the buck," Snead said.

Rams GM Les Snead on New #DallasCowboys CB Cobie Durant:



"He's going to compete down in and down out." pic.twitter.com/YRY6VLOuZv — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) March 30, 2026

Last season, the Cowboys secondary struggled to play with physicality and lacked confidence. Durant gives them a player who doesn't quit and strives to get his offense the ball. He's exactly what this secondary needs.