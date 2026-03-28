Cowboys Predicted to Draft LSU, Georgia Prospects in Perfect First-Round Scenario

The Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason with a clear priority: improving the defense.

While some moves have been made on that side of the ball, it's hard to be confident owner Jerry Jones has done enough for Cowboys fans to be 100% confident things will get better.

With the draft less than one month away, two areas of need on the defensive side of the ball are linebacker and cornerback.

With the jury still out on Shavon Revel, and with DaRon Bland's injury issues, Dallas needs more help on the boundary. It also wouldn't hurt to add more competition in the slot.

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At linebacker, the Cowboys still haven't added a surefire starter next to DeMarvion Overshown, who is a question mark in and of himself because of injury woes during his young career.

Cowboys predicted to draft LSU, Georgia defenders

The Cowboys take care of both of those needs in the latest mock draft from Charles Davis of NFL.com, who has Dallas taking LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 12 overall and then Georgia linebacker CJ Allen with the No. 20 overall pick.

"The Cowboys’ defensive makeover continues with the addition of the All-American corner from the Bayou," Davis writes of the Delane selection.

"Allen helps improve the Cowboys’ defensive culture through his willingness to collide with opposing players carrying the ball," he writes about the Allen pick.

CJ Allen scouting report

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Here's more information on the 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker, courtesy of Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

"'Green dot' linebacker and team captain more capable of rowing the boat than making big splashes," Zierlein wrote. "Allen plays with toughness and control, sorting through run fits with patience and leverage in pursuit. He has average trigger quickness and pursuit speed, which forces him to work harder to get to junction points when facing climbing blockers. He has adequate size and strength with good hand strikes to play off blocks. He doesn’t blow up blocks or disrupt on the other side of the line all that often, though. He’s an effective blitzer with average man-cover talent and is capable on all three downs. Allen is a dependable starting Mike ‘backer who raises the floor of a defense."

Mansoor Delane scouting report

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And here's Zierlein's breakdown of the 6-foot, 187-pound LSU prospect.

"Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft. He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks," Zierlein said. "He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing but is inconsistent turning to find the football. While he locks in on the route at times, he’s rarely oblivious to the quarterback’s actions, allowing him to slam catch windows shut and play the football. He played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season and still performed at an elite level. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential."

Is this a good mock for the Cowboys?

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Delane and Allen should be Day 1 starters in the NFL, so both can make the immediate impact the Cowboys desperately need.

Delane is a potential lockdown corner on the outside. Across from him, we could see a combination of Revel and Bland, with the latter kicking inside to the slot when needed. If Revel doesn't answer the bell in Year 2, we'll see more Bland on the boundary.

Allen can do a little bit of everything well, so he fits in perfectly next to Overshown. His experience with the green dot and as a leader at Georgia is valuable to Dallas' defense, also.

If the Cowboys walk out of Day 1 with Allen and Delane, it will have been a successful first round for Jones.