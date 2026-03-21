Cowboys Schedule Pre-Draft Meeting With Rising Wide Receiver

As the 2026 NFL draft approaches, the focus for the Dallas Cowboys has been on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL last season, but struggled to a 7-9-1 finish due largely to their struggles on defense. That's why they're expected to use both of their picks in Round 1 on defenders as they rebuild to fit Christian Parker's scheme.

That doesn't mean every pick will be used on defenders, however. The Cowboys will still look to add more depth throughout the roster, even kicking the tires on wide receivers. Despite already having CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin, Dallas is also doing homework on Texas Tech wideout Reggie Virgil.

According to Arye Pulli, the Cowboys are one of three teams planning to meet with Virgil ahead of his Pro Day. Pulli also says NFL teams are higher on Virgil than media members believe.

Source: Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil is scheduled to meet with the #Saints, #Cowboys, and #Lions before his Pro Day next week.



Virgil already met with all 32 teams several times, and my understanding is that his position on team draft boards is stronger than the media suggests. pic.twitter.com/YgdtnCjmnP — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 21, 2026

Reggie Virgil is an intriguing vertical threat

Texas Tech wideout Reggie Virgil during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Virgil began his collegiate career at Miami (OH) and averaged 19.9 yards per reception in 2024. He transferred to Texas Tech for his final season and had 57 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns.

He proved he can get the job done in the Big 12 and displayed an impressive route tree. He especially excelled on the outside and was praised by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein for his attention to detail on routes.

"Tall, competitive wideout who proved he could jump from the MAC to the Big 12 and remain productive. Virgil saw starting reps in just two seasons, but he plays like a more experienced wideout. He’s light on his feet to elude press," Zierlein wrote.

"He can run challenging routes underneath, but he could use more attention to detail on some simpler routes. He has strong hands and good body control to win when contested. He’s not special in any one area but is solid in most. Virgil could compete for a role as a WR4 with special-teams value."

Dallas Cowboys selections in 2026 NFL draft

Here's a look at every pick the Cowboys currently have in the upcoming NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 12

Round 1, Pick 20

Round 3, Pick 92

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 5, Pick 177

Round 5, Pick 180

Round 7, Pick 218