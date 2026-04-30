Cowboys' Massively Hyped UDFA Could Land Immediate Role As Rookie

The Dallas Cowboys were aggressive during NFL free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, working hard to kickstart the team's defensive rebuild under new coordinator Christian Parker. In fact, five of the Cowboys' seven draft picks were defenders, but it's one player on the opposite side of the ball who is already making waves.

Dallas signed undrafted free agent Michael Trigg, a standout tight end from Baylor, shortly after the seventh round of the draft, and there are already hopes that he could make an impact in the offense.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Trigg as the most likely UDFA to make the Cowboys' roster, while our own Mike Moraitis noted how Trigg could open the door for a Luke Schoonmaker trade scenario.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Trigg comes with elite measurables, so it's going to be interesting to see if he can make a strong impression on the coaching staff early in rookie minicamp.

Could Michael Trigg Emerge As TE2?

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Trigg comes with rare athleticism and a longer than 7-foot wingspan which placed him in the 99th percentile among tight end prospects since 2011. It is easy to understand why he measurements drop off of the board and have talent evaluators excited about his potential.

"Trigg is a matchup problem for defenses," B/R Scouting Department's Daniel Harms wrote. "The hybrid target already displays the nuance and route detail to immediately contribute in an NFL offense."

In his final year at Baylor, Trigg produced a career-high of 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns. He had previous stops at USC and Ole Miss, which raised some off-field concerns that led to his slide in the draft.

Trigg faces some stiff competition with Brevyn Spann-Ford for the backup role, but he is a more natural receiving threat and the frame to make a splash in the red zone. If Trigg can impress during rookie minicamp, which kicks off on Friday, May 1, Schoonmaker becomes expendable, and the door could be open for a TE2 role behind Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson.

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tarleton State Texans | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In an offense that includes CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside, you couldn't ask for a better opportunity.

The Cowboys' rookie minicamp at The Star in Frisco will run through Sunday, May 3.

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