CeeDee Lamb Has NFL Offseason Advice For Dallas Cowboys Front Office

The Dallas Cowboys have kicked off the NFL offseason by immediately working to improve the team on the defensive side of the ball, including the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Everyone in the Cowboys organization knows that the team's major concerns stem from a poor defensive performance in 2025, but no one knows better than the players.

Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was open and honest about where the team should look in the offseason, and it starts with getting some support for the high-flying offense.

Lamb offered up some valuable advice for the Dallas front office, going as far as to identify the team's biggest need in the offseason.

“For us to elevate as far as defensive-wise, I think we’re missing a pass rusher to get to the QB. I felt like that’s what we were missing, but overall, as a team and as a unit, we could be better to hold up our end of the bargain,” Lamb said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

There is no denying the Cowboys have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball, but if the team works to improve at every level of the defense, Lamb believes the team will be set up for success moving forward.

"Have faith, man. Just have faith. I know it’s a lot to ask for and it’s been a long time,” Lamb said. “Believe in us. We’re continuing to work. I know as long as I’m here I’m going to continue to work my tail off to make sure that we’re hoisting up the trophy. And we’re going to do it very fashionably," he said confidently.

Let's hope the Cowboys front office is listening to its star players, because between their campaigns to re-sign George Pickens and add an explosive pass rusher, they know as well as anyone where the team needs to look in the offseason.

