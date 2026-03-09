Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos Officially Inform Invited Wedding Guests Of Major News

Over the weekend, news surfaced that Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, made the shocking decision to call off their wedding with one month until it was set to take place.

Prescott and Ramos had wrapped up their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas before making the decision to go their separate ways.

Neither Prescott nor Ramos had commented on the public reports of their split, but now it has been confirmed by TMZ Sports. According to the latest report, those who were invited to the destination wedding next month received a note informing them of their plans to call off the wedding.

"As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, April 10, 2026," the note read.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers."

Prescott and Ramos did not give a reason for the decision to call off their wedding, but TMZ is disputing reports that the wedding was canceled because of a disagreement ofer an alleged prenup.

The couple shares two children: Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose. and their second daughter, Aurora Rayne,who is named after her father-- Dak's first name is Rayne. The children are two years old and nine months old.

According to TMZ, the relationship is "beyond repair," and the couple will now focus on co-parenting their children. Prescott and Ramos began dating in the fall of 2023. In October 2024, Prescott proposed to Ramos while out on a golf course.

Prescott is coming off of an incredible bounce-back season where he threw for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.