Dak Prescott, Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Call Off Wedding After Bachelorette Party

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have called off their wedding just one month before it was set to take place in Italy, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

According to the report, "the relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months ... but things came to a head with a blowup argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas -- and Sarah Jane called it off."

Ramos, who is a wine specialist, recently enjoyed a bachelorette party in the Bahamas with her closest friends. And shared photos from the trip, without any mention of Prescott.

The couple shares two children: Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose. and their second daughter, Aurora Rayne,who is named after her father-- Dak's first name is Rayne. The children are two years old and nine months old.

According to TMZ, the relationship is "beyond repair," and the couple will now focus on co-parenting their children.

Prescott is coming off of an incredible bounce-back season where he threw for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Neither Prescott nor Ramos have publicly commented on their split.

Dak Prescott & Sarah Jane Ramos Relationship History

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses with fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose Prescott and Aurora Prescott | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prescott and Ramos began dating in the fall of 2023. In October 2024, Prescott proposed to Ramos while out on a golf course.

"I'm super excited," Prescott said at the time. "I've known it for a while. ... I got the ring a few months ago. She had no idea. She's a big golfer, thought we were going golfing. I told her that we had a lifetime to golf. I had the ring in a fake golf ball. I dropped it. She almost hit it. I'm just glad she said yeah. Super, super blessed and happy. Thankful for this family I've started."

Leading up to reports of the breakup, Ramos hinted at difficult times.

“I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends,” she wrote. “I love these girls so much.”