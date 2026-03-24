Cowboys Add 18-Game Starter at Cornerback To Bolster Secondary

The Dallas Cowboys continue to add help in the secondary, coming to terms with Derion Kendrick on a one-year deal.

Kendrick played collegiately at Clemson from 2018-2020, before heading to Georgia for his final season. He won a National Championship during his first season in the NCAA with the Tigers, and then helped Georgia win one during the 2021 campaign.

The Los Angeles Rams then selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Kendrick started 18 games over the first two seasons of his career, but then suffered a torn ACL in July 2024. That cost him the entire season, and he was waived by the Rams in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Derion Kendrick against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kendrick started that season with the Seattle Seahawks and had seven tackles, five pass deflections, and two interceptions in 10 games. He was released in November, and the Rams claimed Kendrick on waivers, bringing him back to Los Angeles. He played in limited snaps for the Rams and was not used during their postseason run.

In all, Kendrick has played in 47 games with 18 starts. He has 102 tackles, 19 pass breakups, and three interceptions.

Derion Kendrick joins former teammate with the Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant reacts to a rushing touchdown scored by running back Kyren Williams. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

This marks the second time this offseason that Dallas has signed a defensive back from the Rams' 2022 draft class. Earlier, they came to terms with Cobie Durant, who was a fourth-round pick from South Carolina State that same year.

Durant has been a full-time starter the past two seasons and had a strong showing in the playoffs. During the Rams' three games, Durant broke up seven passes and had three interceptions. Durant shared his vision for the new-look Dallas defense, which centered around creating turnovers.

"Just create takeaways and get the ball back to Dak," Durant said. "Let Dak do what he do. I'm excited for it. Like I said, got great guys in that secondary, and I'm just here to add on.

"They're getting a guy that the media says is too small. But you know, it ain't all about the size of the dog, it's the size of the heart in the dog. 'The Landshark's' coming to make plays and add on to this defense."

Kendrick and Durant both recorded more interceptions than any cornerback on the Cowboys' roster in 2025.

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