Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer Still Must Prove Doubters Wrong, NFL HC Rankings Show
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Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is gearing up for his second year leading the team, after finishing with a 7-9-1 record and missing the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive season.
The Cowboys are aiming for a bounce-back year after beginning a defensive overhaul, which started with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. In the early wave of free agency, Dallas brought in several players who can be plugged into Parker's scheme and make an immediate impact.
But while the Cowboys appear to be heading in a positive direction to start the new league year, there are still some doubters about whether he is the right man for the job or an elite head coach.
With just over two weeks until the 2026 NFL draft, respected NFL writer John Frascella shared his head coaching rankings that have Schottenheimer sitting outside of the top 20.
Schottenheimer checks in as the No. 22-ranked head coach, which is one spot behind former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year.
Only one NFC East head coach, former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who leads the Washington Commanders (No. 25), is ranked lower than Coach Schotty.
While there is a strong belief and confidence in Schottenheimer's ability to turn the team around within the organization, it looks like his sophomore campaign will go a long way in changing the leaguewide perception.
A full look at Frascella's NFL head coaching rankings can be seen below.
John Frascella 2026 NFL Head Coaching Rankings
1. Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay
2. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Macdonald
3. San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Shanahan
4. Chicago Bears: Ben Johnson
5. Kansas City Chiefs: Andy Reid
6. New England Patriots: Mike Vrabel
7. Houston Texans: DeMeco Ryans
8. Denver Broncos: Sean Payton
9. Green Bay Packers: Matt LaFleur
10. Jacksonville Jaguars: Liam Coen
11. Minnesota Vikings: Kevin O'Connell
12. Carolina Panthers: Dave Canales
13. New Orleans Saints: Kellen Moore
14. Las Vegas Raiders: Klint Kubiak
15. Indianapolis Colts: Shane Steichen
16. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Sirianni
17. Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell
18. Baltimore Ravens: Jesse Minter
19. New York Giants: John Harbaugh
20. Buffalo Bills: Joe Brady
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike McCarthy
22. Dallas Cowboys: Brian Schottenheimer
23. Cincinnati Bengals: Zac Taylor
24. Cleveland Browns: Todd Monken
25. Washington Commanders: Dan Quinn
26. Arizona Cardinals: Mike LaFleur
27. Miami Dolphins: Jeff Hafley
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jim Harbaugh
29. Atlanta Falcons: Kevin Stefanski
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Todd Bowles
31. Tennessee Titans: Robert Saleh
32. New York Jets: Aaron Glenn
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