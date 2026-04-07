Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer Still Must Prove Doubters Wrong, NFL HC Rankings Show

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is gearing up for his second year leading the team, after finishing with a 7-9-1 record and missing the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Cowboys are aiming for a bounce-back year after beginning a defensive overhaul, which started with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. In the early wave of free agency, Dallas brought in several players who can be plugged into Parker's scheme and make an immediate impact.

But while the Cowboys appear to be heading in a positive direction to start the new league year, there are still some doubters about whether he is the right man for the job or an elite head coach.

With just over two weeks until the 2026 NFL draft, respected NFL writer John Frascella shared his head coaching rankings that have Schottenheimer sitting outside of the top 20.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer checks in as the No. 22-ranked head coach, which is one spot behind former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year.

Only one NFC East head coach, former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who leads the Washington Commanders (No. 25), is ranked lower than Coach Schotty.

While there is a strong belief and confidence in Schottenheimer's ability to turn the team around within the organization, it looks like his sophomore campaign will go a long way in changing the leaguewide perception.

A full look at Frascella's NFL head coaching rankings can be seen below.

John Frascella 2026 NFL Head Coaching Rankings

The NFL shield logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay

2. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Macdonald

3. San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Shanahan

4. Chicago Bears: Ben Johnson

5. Kansas City Chiefs: Andy Reid

6. New England Patriots: Mike Vrabel

7. Houston Texans: DeMeco Ryans

8. Denver Broncos: Sean Payton

9. Green Bay Packers: Matt LaFleur

10. Jacksonville Jaguars: Liam Coen

11. Minnesota Vikings: Kevin O'Connell

12. Carolina Panthers: Dave Canales

13. New Orleans Saints: Kellen Moore

14. Las Vegas Raiders: Klint Kubiak

15. Indianapolis Colts: Shane Steichen

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Sirianni

17. Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell

18. Baltimore Ravens: Jesse Minter

19. New York Giants: John Harbaugh

20. Buffalo Bills: Joe Brady

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike McCarthy

22. Dallas Cowboys: Brian Schottenheimer

23. Cincinnati Bengals: Zac Taylor

24. Cleveland Browns: Todd Monken

25. Washington Commanders: Dan Quinn

26. Arizona Cardinals: Mike LaFleur

27. Miami Dolphins: Jeff Hafley

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jim Harbaugh

29. Atlanta Falcons: Kevin Stefanski

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Todd Bowles

31. Tennessee Titans: Robert Saleh

32. New York Jets: Aaron Glenn