Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer Finishes Near Bottom of NFC East Coach Rankings

Brian Schottenheimer was a surprising selection for the Dallas Cowboys when they named him their head coach in 2025.

Despite spending the past three seasons before being hired on the coaching staff, two of which were as the offensive coordinator, Schottenheimer wasn't seen as a viable option by those outside of the building. That led to plenty of criticism from outsiders, while fans were left puzzled.

Eventually, he won the fan base over with his infectious energy and positive approach. Players bought in as well as Schottenheimer helped the team navigate an emotional 2025 campaign. Dallas finished 7-9-1, but there's hope that they can be true contenders this season thanks to the culture Schottenheimer is building as well as their revamped defense led by new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Where does Brian Schottenheimer rank against fellow NFC East coaches?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite the positive vibes surrounding the team following their offseason moves, Schottenheimer enters this season with plenty to prove. That's why NFL insider John Frascella, who recently ranked every NFL coach by division, has Schottenheimer as the No. 3 coach in the NFC East. Here's a full look at his rankings ahead of the 2026 campaign:

1. Nick Sirianni

2. John Harbaugh

3. Brian Schottenheimer

4. Dan Quinn

Is the Schottenheimer ranking fair?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Looking at that ranking, it feels fair to place Coach Schotty at third in the division. It's also clear that the NFC East is absolutely stacked with talented coaches.

In fact, there's a case to be made that Schottenheimer is fourth. While the Washington Commanders weren't great in 2025, Dan Quinn took them to the NFC Championship Game the prior season. He also made it to the Super Bowl during his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons.

As for the other two coaches, Nick Sirianni has been to the Super Bowl twice with the Philadelphia Eagles, with one win. John Harbaugh, who signed with the New York Giants this offseason, was excellent with the Baltimore Ravens for 18 years and won a Super Bowl title as well.

That means Coach Schotty not only has the least experience as a head coach in the division, but he's also the only one who has never taken his team to the Super Bowl. The good news is that Schottenheimer is building the right culture to finally give fans hope that this can change.

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