New Cowboys CB Compares Brian Schottenheimer to Super Bowl-Winning Coach

The Dallas Cowboys came up short of making the playoffs this past season but the general consensus among fans is that head coach Brian Schottenheimer did a solid job in his first year at the helm.

Beloved in the locker room by the players and a brilliant offensive mind, Schottenheimer appears to be the guy Dallas needs moving forward, though a playoff appearance next season is a no-doubt requirement.

While Cowboy fans still have some waiting to do to see if Schottenheimer can take another step forward next season, one of the team's newest players is making it clear that he thinks highly of his new head coach.

Dallas Cowboys CB Cobie Durant Praises Brian Schottenheimer

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant, who signed a one-year deal with the team in free agency, told the media on Tuesday that Schottenheimer reminds him of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, adding that the Dallas coaching staff as a whole was a main reason he wanted to sign with the team.

New Cowboys CB Cobie Durant said the coaches attracted him a lot to Dallas. He said Brian Schottenheimer reminds him a lot of Sean McVay. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 17, 2026

McVay led the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 2021 before the team drafted Durant in the fourth round a few months later. Durant had spent the past four seasons with McVay before joining Dallas in free agency.

If Schottenheimer ends up being anywhere close to as successful as a coach like McVay, then the Cowboys are in good hands moving forward.

As for Durant, the Cowboys are getting themselves a ball-hawking cornerback. While that phrase tends to get thrown around when talking about defensive backs, Durant fits the billing.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Through four years in the NFL, Durant has posted 141 total tackles (96 solo), two sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, 26 pass breakups and seven interceptions along with two pick-sixes.

In his six career postseason games, Durant has tallied four interceptions, including three during L.A.'s playoff run this past January.

As a rookie in 2022, Durant led the NFL with 151 interception return yards.

Based on what he's done so far in his NFL career, Durant could play a key role on the Dallas defense next season, something that Schottenheimer will need if he wants to make his first playoff appearance as head coach in his second year with the team.