The Dallas Cowboys may have missed out on a trade for superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby over the weekend, the team is reportedly closing in on another blockbuster trade with an NFL rival.

According to reports on Monday, March 9, ahead of the start of the legal tampering period, reports surfaced that the Cowboys are finalizing a deal with the Green Bay Packers for star edge rusher Rashan Gary.

Over the weekend, Gary said goodbye to the Packers fan base, which made it clear that he was ready for a fresh start. NFL insider Diana Russini says the Cowboys are sending a 2027 Day 3 pick to the Packers in exchange for the Pro Bowler. Specifically, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Dallas is parting ways with a fourth-round pick.

"When I got the call in 2019, it was one of the greatest moments of my life, and it always will be," Gary wrote on Instagram. "The opportunity to represent Green Bay and Packers Nation across the country and around the world is something I will never forget. Like all chapters in life, this one has come to an end.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me and my family throughout the years. The love, the energy, and the memories mean more than words can explain."

Last season, the 28-year-old Gary, who was a team captain in Green Bay, recorded 45 total tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. It will be interesting to see what the Cowboys are willing to give up for Gary after falling short in the Crosby sweepstakes.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary runs onto the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Dallas, Gary will be reunited with former teammate Kenny Clark, who the Cowboys acquired from Green Bay in the Micah Parsons trade before the start of last season.

Landing Gary for a Day 3 pick is a steal for the Cowboys, especially when the alternative was giving up two first-round picks for Crosby, who is a few months older.

While the Cowboys and Packers can agree to a deal ahead of the new NFL calendar year, the deal will not be official until the league year starts on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.