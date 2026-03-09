Full Details of Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary Trade

The Dallas Cowboys didn't wait for the NFL's legal tampering period to begin before adding talent to their roster.

Hours before teams are allowed to negotiate with free agents, the Cowboys struck a deal with the Green Bay Packers. It's the second year in a row the two teams have made a trade, and as was the case when Dallas sent Micah Parsons to Green Bay in 2025, it's for a pass rusher.

Since moving on from Parsons, the Cowboys have struggled to consistently generate pressure, and after failing to land Maxx Crosby in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, they wound up with Rashan Gary, who was a Pro Bowl EDGE in 2024.

Initially selected at No. 12 overall in the 2019 NFL draft out of Michigan, Gary has 46.5 sacks in seven years in the league. This past season, he recorded 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He earned a pass-rush grade of 60.7 from Pro Football Focus, but was even better against the run, securing a grade of 71.8.

Details of Rashan Gary trade

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dallas was ready to surrender a first and second-round pick for Crosby, but Green Bay had a much lower asking price for Gary. The Cowboys ended up agreeing to send a fourth-round pick in 2027 to the Packers, which feels like a fair price.

Some critics believe it's too much, given the fact that Green Bay was expected to release Gary. There was even a "goodbye" message posted to his social media account last week, but that was deleted. There were reports that his account was hacked, but a trade did eventually happen.

The pricetag of a fourth-round pick, even a year off, may seem a little high, given that releasing Gary was discussed. But he's a good player at a premium position, and fills a need without Dallas having to bid on him like they would a free agent. https://t.co/PLVxatm6eg — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2026

What is Rashan Gary's contract status?

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary celebrates the sack against the Tennessee Titans. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In 2023, the Packers signed Gary to a long-term extension. After five strong campaigns, the two sides agreed to a four-year deal for $96 million with $34.65 million guaranteed.

Entering the 2026 season, Gary's cap hit is $19.5 million. He has one more year on his contract after that, with a cap hit of $22.5 million.

Dallas was said to be interested in adding Trey Hendrickson, but the reported asking price for some of the high-end pass rushers is expected to be rather high. Landing Gary for a mid-round pick, while throwing in his affordable salary, feels like a win for Jerry Jones, who promised to be active this offseason.