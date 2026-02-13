Cowboys, Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Continue To Swirl Ahead of Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have been working overtime to improve on the defensive side of the ball during the NFL offseason, after a disastrous 2025 campaign. Dallas kicked off its offseason by firing Matt Eberflus and hiring new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, which has led to some excitement among the fan base.

Now, it's time to reload the roster.

One name that keeps popping up regarding the Cowboys is Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby. Crosby was linked to Dallas ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and the rumors continue to swirl as his relationship with the Raiders continues to sour.

While there is no guarantee that Crosby will be traded in the offseason, NFL insider Jordan Schultz believes the Cowboys are one of the only teams in the league that could provide an enticing enough package to trigger a trade.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"The only way the Raiders move Crosby is if they command somewhere along the lines of a Micah Parsons package," Schultz said. "That's the type of haul that the Raiders would have to get to even consider moving Crosby. I don't even know if they want to move him. I'm not convinced they do."

Schultz also named the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks as potential suitors.

The Cowboys are in desperate need of adding help on the edge, and a player of Crosby's ability would immediately upgrade the team as a whole. Last season, Crosby recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, and 10 sacks in 15 games.

Whether the Cowboys land Crosby remains to be seen, but after seeing the team's putrid defense in 2025, any help is welcomed.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

