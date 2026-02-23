Jadeveon Clowney's Future With Dallas Cowboys Remains Uncertain

The Dallas Cowboys have some major decisions to make with expiring contracts entering the NFL offseason, and the team has acted swiftly with some of its key offensive players.

Breakout star running back Javonte Williams signed a new three-year deal with the team over the weekend, while Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones revealed the team will finalize its franchise tag with star wide receiver George Pickens "in the next week."

On the defensive side of the ball, however, it is a different story.

With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker at the helm, the Cowboys need to evaluate their current roster and available talent that will be available on the market. It will be key to determine what players can fit into Parker's plans for the direction of the unit.

That means veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's future with the team remains up in the air.

When speaking to Stephen Jones at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Jon Machota of The Athletic came away with the opinion that "it sounded like they’re still evaluating how he’d fit in Parker’s defense."

If Parker decides he wants more speed on the field for his scheme, which will feature multiple fronts but a base 3-4 look, the Cowboys will let Clowney walk. The 32-year-old Clowney joined the team at the end of September last season on a one-year deal with a base value of $3.5 million and a max value of $6 million with incentives.

During his debut year in Dallas, Clowney recorded 41 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hits, and a team-high 8.5 sacks in 13 appearances, which included six starts.

The move paid off for Dallas, so if he were to bolt in free agency, it would leave a glaring hole at defensive end for the team as it continues its defensive rebuild.