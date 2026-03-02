Cowboys Trade Rumors See Maxx Crosby Odds Rise Amid Post-Combine Buzz

The NFL rumor mill is churning in full force, with the Scouting Combine in the books and the official start of the new league year right around the corner. With just over a week until the start of free agency, the Dallas Cowboys are back in the headlines and the subject of some high-profile trade buzz.

Most notably, the Cowboys have been linked to Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby. While it once seemed like a pipedream to land Crosby, the latest rumors have the Cowboys' odds to land Crosby rising.

BetOnline.ag shared its latest "Maxx Crosby next team odds," with the Cowboys among the top-five favorites to land the two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.

Teams leading the race in the eyes of the oddsmakers include the division rival Washington Commanders (3/1), the Tennessee Titans (4/1), and the New England Patriots (5/1).

Maxx Crosby Next Team Odds

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Team Odds Washington Commanders 3/1 Tennessee Titans 4/1 New England Patriots 5/1 San Francisco 49ers 6/1 Dallas Cowboys 7/1 Los Angeles Rams 8/1 Philadelphia Eagles 9/1

The Cowboys are in desperate need of adding help on the edge, and a player of Crosby's ability would immediately upgrade the team as a whole. Last season, Crosby recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, and 10 sacks in 15 games.

Dallas' 2025 sack leader, veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, recorded just 8.5 sacks throughout the year. However, his future with the team in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme remains up in the air, which would leave a major hole for Dallas outside of rising star Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Unfortunately, adding to the urgency of the Cowboys adding help on the edge, Ezeiruaku is expected to miss most of the offseason spring program after undergoing hip surgery after the 2025 campaign. The good news is that Ezeiruaku is expected back for training camp, but there will be a learning curve as he and the team's offseason additions learn the new scheme that will hopefully rejuvenate the defense.

The legal tampering period officially opens on Monday, March 9, approximately 48 hours before the official start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.