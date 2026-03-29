Cowboys Could Have Perfect Blockbuster George Pickens Trade Partner

The Dallas Cowboys have pulled off a few significant trades this offseason, but there is a possibility another could be in store before the start of the 2026 campaign.

That possibility comes from the situation with wide receiver George Pickens, who is on the franchise tag after he and the Cowboys couldn't work out a long-term deal.

When it comes to making progress on the extension front, it has been crickets, both from the team and reporters, and there's no telling if the two sides will be able to get something done.

If not, there's a real chance Pickens could hold out, which was suggested by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said he doesn't envision Pickens reporting "unless there is a long-term deal."

Rapoport also wondered "if there is another team that wants to give a premium draft pick and sign Pickens to a long-term deal themselves," and he believes a second-round pick would be a logical projection in terms of compensation.

If Pickens becomes too much of a headache, it's conceivable the Cowboys could move him, especially if they can get a strong return like the one Rapoport suggests.

Cowboys could find a trade partner in Jets

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys do get to the point where they want to unload the mercurial wide receiver, the New York Jets might be a team that comes calling.

We say that because ESPN's Rich Cimini speculates Gang Green may be interested in trading for a wide receiver at some point.

"Don't sleep on the possibility of (Jets general manager Darren) Mougey trading for a veteran," Cimini wrote. "It's already been an active offseason for wide receiver trades, and you're talking about a GM who has made 12 player trades in a little over a year."

The Jets and Cowboys are obviously no strangers when it comes to making a deal. Lest we forget, New York shipped off Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys before last year's trade deadline.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

New York definitely needs more help at wide receiver, as the team is sporting question marks behind Garrett Wilson. Unproven third-year wideout Adonai Mitchell is currently slated to serve as the WR2 and options are even thinner beyond him.

Making that situation more precarious, the Jets are going to draft a young quarterback in 2026 and/or 2027 and need to add more weapons to put that quarterback in a better position to succeed.

The Jets have both the draft capital and financial flexibility to make a Pickens trade work.

If the trade were to go down before the draft, the Jets are armed with a pair of second-round picks. If it were to happen after the draft, the Jets could still afford to part with a second-rounder, seeing as how New York has three first-rounders in 2027.

As far as signing Pickens to a contract extension is concerned, the Jets have a positive financial situation in 2026 and beyond, so they can afford to pay him.

Pickens is by no means a lock to get traded, and it's more likely at this point he gets a long-term deal with Dallas. However, a trade cannot be ruled out, and if it comes to that, the Jets are a prime candidate to take Pickens off the Cowboys' hands.