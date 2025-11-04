Dallas Cowboys-Jets Quinnen Williams trade package & compensation
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones promised the team would be "open for business" as the NFL trade deadline approached, and he has delivered with a splash move.
In the early hours of the morning, the Cowboys traded for Cincinnati Bengals star linebacker Logan Wilson. On Tuesday, two hours before the deadline, Dallas made the move everyone has been waiting for.
Dallas swung big and landed New York Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who the team had previously targeted as part of the Micah Parsons trade before the season.
The Cowboys swung the deal, while keeping both of its two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft, so it is a big win for the front office.
According to Cowboys insider Ed Werder, the Cowboys are sending the Jets a second-round pick in 2026 and a first on 2027.
Williams is a former top-three pick, first-team All-Pro honoree, and three-time Pro Bowler. Williams is also familiar with Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who served in the same role with the Jets. Because of the familiarity with the Dallas coaching staff,
A new star in Dallas
Williams was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft after starring at the University of Alabama, earning unanimous All-American honors.
Since joining the NFL, Williams is a three-time Pro Bowler and 2022 first-team All-Pro honoree.
This season, Williams has recorded 32 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles. Throughout his career, Williams has been a wrecking ball and ranks among the top-10 run defenders in the league with 322 tackles, 59 tackles for a loss, 101 quarterback hits, 40 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Williams is undeniably one of the top defenders at his position in the entire league, and immediately improves the Dallas defense.
