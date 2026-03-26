Could Rival Teams Be Negotiating With Cowboys' George Pickens Behind the Scenes?

George Pickens was phenomenal for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

During his first season with the franchise, Pickens recorded 93 receptions for 1,429 yards with nine touchdown receptions. Those were all personal highs for Pickens, and led the team this past season as well.

Pickens then entered the offseason as a pending free agent, but the Cowboys used the franchise tag to ensure they had the chance to keep him in 2026. With his tag being non-exclusive, Pickens is allowed to speak with other teams.

So far, no negotiations have been leaked. According to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com, this doesn’t mean nothing has been discussed. He did say, however, that anything substantial would likely get out.

”Not every conversation or discussion with a team is publicized, to be frank with you. I promise there are lots of contract talks that happen between players and teams that never make it to the news cycle,” Walker wrote.

“My point being that silence does not necessarily indicate lack of motion. That said, any talks that have a lot of meat on the bone could find its way to the headlines, somewhat to your point. As far as leverage for the Cowboys goes, they've got most of it regardless of anything.”

Will George Pickens hold out this season?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tommy Yarrish echoed what Walker said, stating that he wouldn’t read much into the lack of noise. He did add, however, that teams are likely unwilling to give up a first-round pick to sign Pickens long-term.

That leaves him with little leverage, according to Yarrish, who said he expects Pickens to play this season even without a long-term deal.

”The Cowboys have ultimately said their goal is to keep Pickens around in the long-term, but they're not necessarily in a hurry to do so as they have the option to tag him this year as well as next year at 120% of the tag cost at the WR position. Sure, Pickens has the option to perform a hold-in to try and gain some leverage, but ultimately it's highly unlikely in my opinion that he misses games during the season as historically that hasn't worked out very well,” Yarrish wrote.

“One way or another, I expect Pickens to be on the field Week 1 for the Cowboys in 2026 as things currently stand.”

As Yarrish stated, players who hold out from the tag don’t typically do well. That was the case for Le’Veon Bell, who advised Pickens to play on the tag an earn a massive payday in 2027.