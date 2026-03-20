Dallas Cowboys Dream LB Trade Target Could Be Off Table After Dolphins Hint

With a massive hole at the linebacker position, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to make a move at some point during the offseason.

They will have options during the 2026 NFL draft, but there's no guarantee they will find a plug-and-play starter. It would also be smart to find someone capable of starting, so they don't go into the draft focused on one position.

Dallas has drafted well, for the most part, in recent years. They do have a tendency to get in trouble when they allow their needs to be the deciding factor.

To prevent a disaster as they had with Taco Charlton, Trysten Hill, and Mazi Smith, the Cowboys could attempt to fill the void through a trade. Two potential names were recently dropped by Nick Harris, saying Dallas has had internal discussions about Jordyn Brooks of the Miami Dolphins and Azeez Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans.

Miami Dolphins might not be interested in trading Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Of the two names Harris mentioned, Brooks seemed to have the most potential. He's one of the more productive linebackers in the NFL, even leading the league with 183 tackles in 2025. Brooks also earned the third-highest run defense grade (92.0) among linebackers and was 10th overall at the position (77.8), per PFF.

Even with his success, Miami has been in the midst of a fire sale this offseason. They released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They also traded away safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

They might not be willing to trade Brooks, however. Miami unveiled their new signage for season ticket membership and Brooks was one of the three players featured. Along with Brooks is running back De'Von Achane and defensive lineman Zach Sieler. They're joined by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley.

Dolphins season ticket membership signage at Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium features



De’Von Achane

Jordyn Brooks

Zach Sieler

Jon-Eric Sullivan

Jeff Hafley pic.twitter.com/4ii3ymEDrd — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 20, 2026

Achane is another player who has been mentioned in trade rumors, but the Dolphins reportedly have no interest in moving him. Instead, they see him as a focal point of the roster, which is why he made this graphic.

The same could be said for Brooks, who is the leader of their defense.

That said, things can always change and it's not as though the Dolphins couldn't switch out the signage. That said, it appears they see him as part of the plans going forward, at least, for now.