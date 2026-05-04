Cowboys' War Room Chaos Goes Viral From Buzzer-Beating NFL Draft Trade

The Dallas Cowboys made one of the biggest moves of the 2026 NFL Draft, trading up one spot to land the No. 11 pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall and two fifth-round selections.

Dallas then used the No. 11 overall pick to land Ohio State Buckeyes All-American Caleb Downs.

Over the weekend, ESPN dropped some behind-the-scenes video from draft day on the network's The Pick Is In special, which shows Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones working the phone when the Dolphins were on the clock.

The trade talks went down to the wire, with only 10 seconds remaining on the clock when Dallas and Miami agreed to the deal.

Dallas Cowboys Pull Off A Buzzer Beater

The #Cowboys had less than ten seconds left when they officially traded up and submitted the pick for Caleb Downs.



Went down to the wire — a great inside look.



(via ESPNs The Pick is In) pic.twitter.com/vEQMd03Hzv — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) May 4, 2026

There was a bit of chaos in the war room as the pick came down to the wire, but ultimately, the Cowboys were able to land their man and avoid any potential by failing to get the trade done in time.

"No, we do 177, 180 if it's two fives. Okay, okay, we got it. - Paid in. - Paid in, hold on, hold on. Guys, please be quiet," Jones said.

"We're giving them our pick number 12, and we're giving them 177, 180. Miami. Are we good? It's us, we're on the clock. We're on the clock. We got 10 seconds, two seconds. It's us on the clock. It's us on the clock. Better hurry up and get it in."

Now, we'll have to see how the trade works out for Dallas in the long run.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Downs got his first taste of life as a member of the Dallas Cowboys when rookie minicamp opened up on Friday, May 1. Downs made a strong first impression on his teammates and wasted no time letting everyone know why he was the Cowboys' ideal target. Theselection of Downs earned an A+ in our immediate draft grades, and it's clear that there are high expectations for the No. 11 overall pick.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Caleb Downs spent a lot of hands-on time with Downs, which we should expect to see continue as the team begins its defensive rebuild with a new scheme. Downs will be crucial to making sure that the scheme is put into action on game days.

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