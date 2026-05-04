How Cowboys' Failed Blockbuster Trade with Browns Impacted Dallas' 2026 NFL Draft

Before the Dallas Cowboys ultimately traded up with the Miami Dolphins to select Caleb Downs at pick No. 11 in the 2026 NFL Draft, Dallas attempted a trade up with the Cleveland Browns.

We know this because of the ESPN documentary, "The Pick is in," which gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the events of the 2026 NFL Draft from the war rooms of teams.

In the clip, vice president of player personnel Will McClay texts Browns general manager Andrew Berry at the request of Stephen Jones and offers a swap of the two teams' first-round picks, with the Browns getting pick Nos. 12 and 20 and the Cowboys getting pick Nos. 9 (acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in an earlier trade) and 24.

"They wanna do nine and 24 for 12 and 20, which is light on all dimensions," Berry said of the Cowboys' offer.

After getting on the phone with Berry, Jones ups the offer a bit by adding in a 2026 fifth-rounder, but that gets him nowhere and the Browns decide to stick in that spot.

"We wouldn't do the swap of the first-rounders," Berry tells Jones.

"OK, if we threw in a five, would that change it?" Jones asked.

"No, that wouldn't really move the needle with us," Berry responded.

So, why did the Browns say no?

Well, Jones goes on to say that Cleveland is afraid the New York Giants will take an offensive tackle in their spot at pick No. 10, so that was extra motivation to not make a move back with the Cowboys.

The Browns also declined the following trade offer from the Cowboys: No. 9 and 24 for No. 12, 20 and a fifth-round pick. https://t.co/DEgLKfzSbt pic.twitter.com/jOlrB1WzqD — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 4, 2026

The potential impact of the failed trade up

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Of course, the Browns went on to take Spencer Fano with their No. 9 overall pick and the Giants took Francis Mauigoa with the next selection.

The Cowboys clearly had their eye on Downs with the trade offer to Cleveland and the fear was probably that the Giants would take Downs at No. 10 because they were regularly linked to interest in the Ohio State product.

So, the Cowboys dodged a bullet with the Giants taking Mauigoa. Knowing that, it's no surprise Dallas decided to make sure no one stole Downs from them by making the one-spot move up to No. 11 with Miami.

According to the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, the Cowboys did make a fair offer, as the first-round pick swap alone had an eight-point difference in the Cowboys' favor.

Adding the fifth-rounder would have closed that gap even more, and more specifically Dallas' No. 152 pick would have given Cleveland a four-point advantage.

If the Cowboys pulled off that trade, it might have prevented them from being able to nab Malachi Lawrence later on. Granted, he did go just one pick earlier than No. 24, but perhaps the Eagles spring for Lawrence at No. 23 if they fail to make a trade up with the Browns. After all, Philly needed an edge rusher.

That might have led to Dallas drafting Keldric Faulk at No. 24, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported rival teams believed Dallas was interested in the Auburn product. Faulk went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 31 overall pick. The other domino effect with that selection is the Titans might stay put at the top of the second round if Faulk isn't there.

Also, absent of a trade back from pick No. 24, the Cowboys don't get those two fourth-rounders they received from Philly, which potentially means no Devin Moore, LT Overton and/or Drew Shelton.

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